Patwari, his accomplice held for taking Rs 3.5K bribe

Ludhiana, April 10

The Ludhiana Vigilance Bureau (VB) on Wednesday arrested a revenue patwari, Sukhwinder Singh Sodhi, posted at Patwarkhana at Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, Ludhiana and his accomplice Amandeep Singh, alias Deep, a resident of village Dheri, near Meharban, Ludhiana, for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 3,500.

An official spokesperson of the state VB said the above mentioned revenue official and his associate (Karinda) were arrested on a complaint lodged by Telu Ram.

The patwari and his accomplice allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 3,500 for issuing jamabandi record pertaining to his plot as he wanted to get a loan from bank.

The complainant further alleged that on meeting, the Patwari told him to meet his associate namely Amandeep Singh, alias Deep, in this regard who has demanded Rs 3,500 as a bribe. Out of which associate of Patwari demanded Rs 500 and balance amount of Rs 3,000 would be paid to Patwari.

The complainant had made recording of said conversation and submitted it to the VB as evidence.

