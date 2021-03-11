Punjab Patwari, Kanungo unions to go on mass leave to protest FIR against colleague

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 3

To mark protest against the registration of an FIR against one of their colleagues by the Vigilance Department, members of Revenue Patwar Union, Punjab, and The Revenue Kanungo Association, Punjab, announced to go on mass leave till May 15. They are demanding to quash the FIR that was registered against Patwari Didar Singh.

A joint meeting of both unions was held today at the Bachat Bhawan, here. Harveer Singh Dhindsa, state president, Revenue Patwar Union, Punjab, and Rupinder Singh Grewal, state president, Revenue Kanungo Association, Punjab, presided over the meeting.

Condemning the Vigilance Department’s action, the union members alleged that a false FIR had been registered against Patwari Didar Singh Chhokar, who is the district president of the Revenue Patwar Union, Sangrur and Malerkotla.

Both organisations announced that all patwaris and kanungos in the state would go on mass leave from May 4 to 6 and then from May 9 to 15. If the FIR was not quashed by May 15, the unions would intensify their agitation, said Harveer Singh Dhindsa.