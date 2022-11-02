Patwari nabbed taking Rs 5K bribe

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 1

The Vigilance Bureau (VB) today nabbed a revenue patwari Mandeep Singh posted at Dhandari Kalan in Ludhiana and his middleman, identified as Soni, red handed accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000.

An official spokesperson of the VB said Patwari Mandeep Singh was arrested on the complaint of Daljit Singh of Kabir Nagar. He said the complainant approached the VB and alleged that the above said patwari and his middleman were demanding Rs. 5,000 to provide the record of a plot. He added that the complainant had already paid a bribe of Rs 1,000 as a first installment to the middleman.

After verifying his information, a VB team laid a trap and the accused patwari and his middleman were arrested accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 as second instalment from the complainant in the presence of two official witnesses.

The spokesperson said a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused and further probe was on.