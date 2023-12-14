Patwari, two private assistants get 5-yr jail in corruption case

Our Legal Correspondent

Ludhiana December 13

The Court of Additional Sessions Judge Dr Ajit Atri has sentenced Patwari Jasminder Singh resident of Prem Nagar, Patiala, Gurjeet Singh alias Goga resident of Village Bhukhri Kalan, Sahnewal and Daljit Singh alias Sonu resident of Daba village with rigorous imprisonment of five years each. Fine of Rs 15000 each was also imposed.

According to the prosecution, on May 10, 2017, a case was registered against the accused persons by Economic Offences Wing of Vigilance Bureau.

According to the complainant, above the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000. Later agreed for taking Rs 8000 and accepted bribe from the complainant on the pretext of providing revenue record with regard to the house owned by his sister in law. However, during the trial, the accused pleaded innocence, but convinced with prosecution evidence, the court found him guilty and awarded the above sentence.