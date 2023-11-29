Patwaris and kanungos condemn ‘adamant’ Punjab Government

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Nov 28

Condemning the "adamant" attitude of the Punjab Government against their long-pending demands, the office-bearers and activists of the Revenue Patwar Union Punjab and Revenue Kanungo Association Punjab staged a protest rally and dharna in front of the District Administrative Office at Malerkotla on Tuesday.

Responding to a call made by certain farmer unions, office-bearers of the Patwar Union agreed to allow their members to perform duties on additional charges assigned by the administration from time to time.

Besides raising slogans against the state government, the protestors burnt an effigy of the Chief Minister.

The speakers at the protest - including state president Harvir Singh Dhindsa, district president Didar Singh and subdivision president Jagdeep Singh Jagga - alleged the government had unnecessarily adopted a "dictatorial" attitude towards personnel of the revenue department, which "serves as the backbone of the state exchequer".

Appreciating that the government had been inviting leaders of other agitating outfits for talks, Dhindsa argued that the Chief Minister should make similar gesture towards all employees, including patwaris.

The protestors later gave a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi, demanding offices for those patwaris and kanungos who are working on private premises.

