Patwaris burn copies of ESMA

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 8

Office-bearers and activists of various units of the Punjab Revenue Union today burnt copies of the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act (ESMA) to protest against the implementation of the Act in the state.

The protesters alleged that CM Bhagwant Singh Mann had been trying to harness political mileage by defaming the entire working class, including patwaris, and implementing ESMA. They further termed the Act as ‘undemocratic’ and ‘unconstitutional’.

Punjab Revenue Patwar Union state president Harvir Singh Dhindsa alleged that the state government had been ignoring the demands of almost all government employees, including patwaris, since it came to power.

“The arbitrary attitude of the Chief Minister has created a situation wherein lakhs of Punjab Government employees and pensioners are holding protests,” he added.

Dhindsa said that the implementation of ESMA till October 31 indicates that the CM was bent upon harassing employees and consequentially the public by taking such unconstitutional and undemocratic decisions in an attack on the constitutional rights of the employees. He said that the arbitrary reduction in the number of sanctioned posts for patwari was another evidence that the CM was just acting to satisfy his own prestige.

Reiterating their earlier stand, the union leaders claimed that till date, they had never let their protest affect the essential services during the Covid pandemic, floods and natural calamities.

Dhindsa also thanked the leaders of other organisations for extending support to their protest. He said that the government should withdraw the ESMA Act immediately and hold special meetings to redress grievances of protesting employees of all departments, boards and corporations of the state.

