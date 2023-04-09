Patwaris fear all affected farmers can’t be covered by govt deadline

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 8

Contrary to the claims being made by the state government regarding preparedness to compensate all farmers affected by damage to their crop during the recent rains, Revenue officials working at the ground level have raised apprehensions about the complete success of the exercise.

Compensation for damaged wheat crop by April 14

They fear deserving farmers might not be able to receive reparation by the April 14 deadline announced by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The officials have cited the impractically short span for time for the assessment of losses and shortage of staff and infrastructure as the reasons behind possible failure to complete the special girdawari before April 14.

They added that the hike in the rate of compensation for different categories and eligibility beyond land ownership of 5 acres also needs changes in extant instructions in writing.

Harvir Singh Dhindsa, the president of the Revenue Patwar Union Punjab, said the Chief Minister had announced the deadline for compensation arbitrarily, without taking into account the various aspects of assessment and calculation of compensation amounts.

“It is a known fact that 3,000 out of 4,716 posts of patwari are vacant in the state and each Revenue official is presently covering three beats. The damage to the standing crop has occurred in all parts of the state, which means there is a large area to cover and hence complications are bound to occur,” Dhindsa said.

He apprehended that a substantial number of affected farmers could be left without compensation if the process was closed on April 14.

The government should have allowed more time for undertaking the assessment process, he added. While appreciating the decision to hike the rate of compensation for various categories and change in eligibility criterion, Dhindsa said the compensations could not be approved according to extant instructions.

While the CM has announced Rs 15,000 per acre as compensation for damages above 75 per cent, extant instructions only allow payments up to Rs 12,000 for this category. Any hike in the compensation rate is yet to be announced.

Fresh orders are also required for the inclusion of owners with land beyond 5 acres, he said.

