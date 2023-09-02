Patwaris give up additional charge at 291 revenue circles in district, people hit

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 1

Visitors to many revenue circles were forced to leave without getting their works done as revenue officials relinquished additional responsibilities assigned to them. According to information, of the 441 revenue circles in the district, work was not carried out at 291 on Friday.

Patwaris and kanungos had earlier announced to go on strike starting from September 1 due to their unmet demands. In the meantime, the state government had invoked the East Punjab Essential Services (Maintenance) Act. In protest, the revenue officials have now given up the additional responsibilities. Nevertheless, these officials continued to operate in the revenue circles where they are assigned to.

A revenue official said there were 150 patwaris in the district, including 115 regular and 35 contractual, who are responsible for handling the 441 revenue circles. At present, they are only working in their designated revenue circles and had given up extra duties in circles where posts of patwari remain vacant.

Rajinder Singh, a visitor to the patwarkhana (revenue office) on Hambran Road, said he had come to obtain documents regarding his property but had to leave without completing the task. He said the government must take steps to ensure that the public did not encounter difficulties. Additionally, he urged the swift filling of vacant positions in revenue offices.

Another visitor, Sarabjit Singh, said: “It is only the people that suffer due to unresolved disputes between the government and officials. I needed important documents related to my land but there was no official available to assist me. Common man is being forced to face inconveniences and the government should address the issue promptly by deploying more officials.”

Varinder Sharma, the district president of the patwar union, said there were only 150 patwaris available for 441 revenue circles. Now, they have relinquished their duties in 291 revenue circles where they were given additional responsibilities. He said: “From today onwards, we are working in our designated revenue circles only and also urging the government to meet our demands.”