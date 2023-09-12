Patwaris’ protest govt’s dictatorial attitude wearing black band on arm

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 11

Office-bearers and activists of the Revenue Patwar Union, Punjab, and the Revenue Kanungo Association, Punjab, wore black bands as a token of protest against the alleged adamant and dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann towards employees of the Revenue Department.

Welcoming government’s decision to invite DC Office Employees Union for a table talk following their decision to observe pen-down strike, state president patwari Harveer Singh Dhindsa argued that the Chief Minister should show similar gesture towards all employees including revenue patwaris.

It was also decided in today’s meeting that all the patwaris and kanungos, who are working in private offices, will impress upon their respective Deputy Commissioners by September 30 to provide them offices in government buildings.

