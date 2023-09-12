Patwaris’ protest govt’s dictatorial attitude wearing black band on arm

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Sept 11
Office-bearers and activists of the Revenue Patwar Union, Punjab, and the Revenue Kanungo Association, Punjab, wore black bands as a token of protest against the alleged adamant and dictatorial attitude of Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann towards employees of the Revenue Department.
Welcoming government’s decision to invite DC Office Employees Union for a table talk following their decision to observe pen-down strike, state president patwari Harveer Singh Dhindsa argued that the Chief Minister should show similar gesture towards all employees including revenue patwaris.
It was also decided in today’s meeting that all the patwaris and kanungos, who are working in private offices, will impress upon their respective Deputy Commissioners by September 30 to provide them offices in government buildings.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin
It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...
Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft
Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...
Haryana man dies by suicide; live streams it on Instagram
It is being said that he had come to the guest house with a ...