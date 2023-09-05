Patwaris unavailable at many revenue circles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 4

Patwaris were unavailable in many revenue circles today, causing inconvenience to the public.

In a protest over their unfulfilled demands, patwaris relinquished their additional charge in 291 of the 441 revenue circles in the district on September 1.

As a result, people have to leave without getting their tasks done. A resident, Gaganpreet Singh, said, “We have no information about when work will be resumed at revenue circle in our respective areas. There was no patwari available for the revenue circle that covers our area. For the convenience of the public, the government should take necessary action in this matter at the earliest.”

Varinder Sharma, president of the district unit of the Patwar Union, stated that 150 patwaris were fulfilling their responsibilities in their assigned revenue circles on Monday as well. He further said that they had already given up their duties in those 291 revenue circles where they were assigned additional charge.

Tehsildars too may abandon addl charges

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Tehsildars and naib tehsildars of the state have also threatened to abandon additional charges.