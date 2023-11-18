PAU all set to hold annual alumni meet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 17

The annual alumni meet ‘Moments 2023’ of the College of Agriculture and Technology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), will be organised on November 25.

Alumni that have been a part of the institution since 1969, will throng to their alma mater along with their families. Alumni from across the world are expected to participate in the meet.

Dr Manjeet Singh, dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, said it was a time for being nostalgic by reminiscing the time spent in the university. “It is a time to get together; share anecdotes and experiences; revive and get reminded of many acquaintances. Many present students of the college will join the alumni meet to make new friends and learn from experiences of the alumni, who share stories of their professional success, remembering their teachers who helped build their careers,” he added.

A general body meeting has been scheduled in the afternoon on November 25 which is to be followed by a nostalgic ‘homecoming breakfast’ on the hostel premises on November 26. The college and university visit, alumni-student interactions, cultural events, family events, fun-frolic-dance evening would be some of the main highlights of ‘Moments 2023’ programme.

#Agriculture #Punjab Agricultural University PAU