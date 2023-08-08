PAU alumna submits sexual harassment complaint to VC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 7

After students of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) reported two case of sexual misconduct by faculty members on the campus, a former student, who passed out from the university in 2021, had also come forward and alleged incident of sexual harassment.

The PAU alumna has now formally written to the Vice-Chancellor and submitted her complaint against a teacher of the Entomology Department. The VC forwarded the letter to the sexual harassment committee, which is likely to take action tomorrow.

The former student said that she had submitted a written complaint at that time too, after which her advisor was changed. She, however, added, “Mere changing of teachers does not serve the purpose, such teachers should be shunted out.”

“It was my last year of college when the incident happened and it is disheartening to know that the same thing was happening with other students. Such teachers should be suspended,” she said.

Meanwhile, PAU students have also submitted their demands to the VC. In the letter, the Punjab Agricultural University Students Association (PAUSA) has demanded that the high-powered committee should be formed as per the UGC Guidelines. It should properly investigate the case while ensuring the anonymity of the complainant.

“Exemplary punishment should be given so that others will be frightened to do anything like this. Also, inquiry should be done in a time-bound manner and persons who are under investigation should be asked to go on leave,” demanded the students.

