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Home / Ludhiana / PAU alumnus donates Rs 20 lakh endowment for PhD scholarship

PAU alumnus donates Rs 20 lakh endowment for PhD scholarship

Gave the amount in the cherished memory of his mother Sham Kaur

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:12 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Dr Balwant Singh gives a cheque of Rs 20 lakh for instituting scholarship for a meritorious PhD student to Vice-Chancellor Dr HS Dhaliwal at Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana.
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Dr Balwant Singh, an alumnus of the College of Agriculture, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and retired Professor of Statistics at the university, donated Rs 20 lakh for instituting the scholarship for a meritorious PhD student in plant breeding and genetics in the cherished memory of his mother Sham Kaur.

PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal congratulated Dr Balwant Singh on this thoughtful philanthropic initiative and expressed his sincere gratitude for his generous contribution. He appreciated the donor’s commitment to supporting higher education and research, noting that such endowments strengthen the university’s academic environment and encourage aspiring researchers.

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Dr Harminder Singh, Dean, Postgraduate Studies, appreciated the initiative, stating that the scholarship would provide valuable support to doctoral scholars and encourage academic excellence and dedicated research.

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Dr Charanjit Singh Aulakh, Dean, College of Agriculture, observed that such philanthropic contributions strengthen the academic and research environment of the college and recognise the potential of young researchers in advancing agricultural sciences.

The university acknowledged the contribution with appreciation, recognising it as a lasting tribute to Sham Kaur and a meaningful gesture towards nurturing future generations of agricultural scientists.

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The scholarship initiative was facilitated by Dr Surinder K Sandhu, Head, Department of Plant Breeding and Genetics, whose efforts in pursuing the proposal and coordinating its development were highly appreciated. The department expressed its gratitude to Dr Balwant Singh for his generosity and choosing to support meritorious doctoral research at his alma-mater.

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