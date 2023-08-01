PAU assistant prof transferred to Kapurthala research station

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 31

An assistant professor from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has been transferred and debarred from teaching after a student levelled sexual harassment allegations against him.

A committee has been formed by PAU Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal after students wrote an open letter regarding sexual misconduct to Governor Banwari Lal Purohit, who is also the ex-officio chancellor of the PAU. The letter had gone viral on various social media platforms.

In the letter, it was stated that the university had failed to take effective measures to tackle the problem of sexual misconduct, despite such incidents being reported to the authorities on multiple occasions.

The VC said a first-year student of BSc had alleged sexual harassment by an assistant professor three weeks ago. A probe was ordered into the matter, following which he was debarred from teaching, he said.

The faculty member is not allowed to guide any MSc and PhD student.

“An anonymous letter surfaced on various social media platforms yesterday. A meeting was held today, in which the girl student and her parents were also called. The girl student said the letter has not been written or posted by her. But still taking action, we have transferred the said professor to Regional Research Station, Kapurthala, where there is no teaching work,” said the VC.

Few weeks ago, another student from the Entomology Department had asked to change her mentor and it was also done without fail, said Gosal. He further said that the committee would conduct investigation regarding the letter and see if there is anything else to the matter. “Four days have been given to the committee to submit the report,” he added.

