PAU bids adieu to Dr PS Pannu

Ludhiana, December 29

The Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) bid adieu to Dr Pushpinderpal Singh Pannu, Additional Director Research (Natural Resource and Plant Health Management), who attained superannuation today.

At the farewell ceremony, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, acknowledged Dr Pannu’s 34 years of unwavering devotion to plant pathology and called him the most unassuming and benevolent person. “His outstanding contributions will serve as a guiding light for fellow plant pathologists,” observed Dr Gosal.

A recipient of Prof VP Bhinde Memorial Award from the Indian Society of Mycology and Plant Pathology (2018), and Prof Manjeet S Chinnan Award for being distinguished professor at PAU (2015-16), Dr Pannu has made huge strides in plant pathology.

