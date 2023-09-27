PAU celebrates 54th NSS Day

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 26

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) celebrated the 54th National Service Scheme (NSS) Day with the theme ‘Plant biodiversity awareness.’ It was sponsored by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, through Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana-RAFTAAR. It was organised in collaboration with the Forestry & Natural Resources(NR) and Plant Breeding & Genetics departments. The event was a part of the ‘Setting up of Model Genome Club in Punjab’ project. The event saw active participation of around 500 NSS volunteers from different colleges.

On September 23, during a plantation drive at the University Seed Farm, Ladhowal, over 400 native species of trees were planted by NSS volunteers, under the guidance of Dr GPS Dhillon, the Head of Department of Forestry & NR and Dr Harmeet Singh Saralch, Professor of Forestry, who was also the co- principal investigator of the project. Around 400 NSS volunteers from different university colleges participated in a poster-making and slogan-writing competition that took place at Dr KS Aulakh Examination Hall. The programme for plant biodiversity awareness was held in the Pal Auditorium and Dr Pardeep Kumar Chhuneja was the chief guest. He elucidated the origins of life on Earth, evolution and the current biological diversity scenario. He encouraged the NSS volunteers to dedicate themselves to national service.

Guest Speaker Dr Manjit Singh Mahal emphasised the critical role of biodiversity and discussed various threats it faces, underlining the importance of conservation efforts. Dr Saralch elaborated on the genesis of the NSS, its objectives and various activities conducted by the NSS Cell of the PAU.

#Agriculture #Punjab Agricultural University PAU