PAU charts ambitious course for 2024 in inaugural meeting

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 1

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, the vice-chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, set the stage for the year ahead in the university’s inaugural meeting for 2024. Gathered with university officers, he outlined his vision for the forthcoming year while reflecting on the significant strides made in 2023.

Expressing gratitude for the collaborative efforts that marked the previous year, Dr Gosal highlighted key initiatives such as the Clean and Green PAU Campus Drive, the impactful Sarkar-Kisan Milnis to draft the state’s agricultural policy, and the pioneering NRI Farmers’ Conclave aimed at decoding the success strategies of NRI farmers.

Acknowledging milestones like the establishment of the Dr Khush Institute and Museum and hosting India’s maiden Congress of the International Association of Agricultural Museums, Dr Gosal listed landmark research breakthroughs, numerous outreach initiatives, academic achievements and important administrative decisions. He attributed the university’s top position among 63 state agricultural universities in the NIRF 2023 rankings to sustained efforts rather than a fleeting success.

Looking ahead, Dr Gosal outlined the vision for 2024, emphasising the establishment of a Technology Park, enhancing agro-processing capabilities in the university’s complex, and a resolute commitment to sustainable agriculture in addition to the ongoing initiatives. He emphasised the ‘P’ factor - Progression, Pioneer spirit, Partnership, Public Service, Policy Engagement, and Professional Development - as the embodiment of PAU’s essence.

Various key figures at the university shared their perspectives and plans for the upcoming year. Rishi Pal Singh, the registrar, pledged a focus on streamlining processes and efficient human resource management to facilitate agricultural advancement and student success.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, promised innovative approaches to tackle pressing agricultural and environmental challenges. Dr Makhan Singh Bhullar, Director of Extension Education, emphasised efforts to augment farmer income, bolster food security, and foster holistic rural development.

Dr Nirmal Jaura, Director of Students’ Welfare, highlighted the need for infrastructure maintenance and preparations for the prestigious Association of Indian Universities UniFest, scheduled to be hosted at PAU in March 2024. Dr Manav Indra Singh Gill, Dean of Postgraduate Studies, stressed the need for graduates to possess both academic prowess and practical skills to revolutionize agriculture effectively.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU