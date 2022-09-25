PAU coffee table book released

Ludhiana, September 24
Celebrating 60 years of service to agriculture, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has come up with a coffee table book on ‘Agricultural development in Punjab: PAU’s colossal feat’.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann released it at the kisan mela, here, on Friday.
PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said, “Dedicated to Punjab farmers and PAU scientists, the book presents a deep insight into the genesis of PAU and its remarkable contributions to agriculture and allied fields through its three major components: research, teaching and extension.”
The book’s editor Sheetal Chawla said it took eight months to complete the project, which highlights the activities of Regional research stations, Fruit research stations, Vegetable sub-station, University seed farms, Krishi vigyan kendras and Farm advisory service centres located across Punjab.
She said it was second in the series, the first one being, ‘Ushering in of green revolution: PAU’s colossal Feat.’
