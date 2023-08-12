PAU college holds workshop on sexual harassment

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 11

College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a sensitisation workshop on the ‘Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act-2013’ at the Conference Hall of Dr Khem Singh Gill Farmers’ Service Centre.

More than 50 participants consisting of heads of departments, directors of regional research stations, associate/deputy directors of Krishi Vigyan Kendras, in-charges of farm advisory service centres and other officials of the university, attended the workshop.

The objective of the workshop was to sensitise participants regarding the Act and to promote safe and gender-neutral environment for the women staff of the institution.

Dr Kiranjot Sidhu, Dean, College of Community Science, emphasised that any kind of harassment to women is considered violation of women’s right to equality, life and liberty. It creates an insecure and hostile work environment, which discourages women’s participation at work, thereby adversely affecting their social and economic empowerment and the goal of inclusive growth, she added.

Dr Deepika Vig, Professor and Head, Department of Human Development and Family Studies, also stressed upon the need to spread awareness regarding the Act.

The guest speaker, Advocate Yadwinder Sharma, spoke about the need to provide safe and comfortable work environment for women and discussed various sections of the Act in detail. He pointed out that there remains a lack of clarity on various aspects pertaining to the statute, including what constitutes sexual harassment, obligations of an employer, remedies/safeguards available to the victim, procedure of investigation, etc. He further pointed out that many were also not fully aware of the criminal consequences of sexual harassment.

The participants were also sensitised regarding the functions of the Internal Complaint Committee of the university.

