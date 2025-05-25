DT
Home / Ludhiana / PAU college hosts farewell for graduating students

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:24 AM May 25, 2025 IST
The College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), bade farewell to its graduating students at a memorable function organised by student members of the Community Science Association (CSA) at the Pal Auditorium, PAU. The event was both poignant and celebratory, marking the culmination of years of hard work, dedication and cherished memories for the outgoing batch. It offered a platform for students and faculty to reflect on unforgettable moments shared together and to extend best wishes to the graduating class for their future endeavours.

Highlights of the event included a ramp walk by the outgoing batch, a skit performance, a duet song and a group dance by the students. The function concluded with the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected executive members of the Community Science Association.

In her address, the Dean of the College, Dr Kiran Bains, commended the students for their perseverance, academic accomplishments and commitment. She emphasised the importance of resilience, adaptability and lifelong learning to navigate the challenges that lay ahead in their professional journeys. Dr Bains also encouraged the students to remain connected with their alma mater and to uphold the values instilled in them during their time at the College.

Amidst heartfelt speeches , special awards were also presented to deserving students. Mr Vipin Kulhari was adjudged ‘Student of the Year’, while Jasleen Kaur was named ‘Student of the Year’ in Nutrition and Dietetics.

