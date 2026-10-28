PAU Community Science Association holds freshers’ party

The Community Science Association (CSA), College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised the freshers’ party 2026 with great enthusiasm and vibrant participation from undergraduate and postgraduate students. A major highlight of the event was the ramp walk by the first year students of various degree programmes.

The participants showcased their confidence, elegance and individuality before a distinguished panel of judges. Miss Elegance title was awarded to Cemone, Miss Fresher to Seerat, Mr Fresher to Ruhaan and Showstopper to Muskan.

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The celebration was enlivened by a series of colourful cultural performances, including dance, music and skits presented by second, third and fourth-year students from various degree programmes. These performances reflected students’ creativity, teamwork and artistic talents, adding vibrancy and excitement to the occasion. A surprise dance performance by freshers towards the end of the event further enhanced the festive atmosphere.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Kiran Bains, Dean, College of Community Science, warmly welcomed freshers and motivated them to make the most of their university experience by actively participating in both academic and co-curricular activities. She encouraged students to embrace learning opportunities, develop their skills and contribute meaningfully to the college community. She also appreciated the efforts of the Community Science Association and its advisors.