PAU constitutes club to help students with self-development

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 20

To spread positivity and lift the self-confidence of students, a PAU Inspire Club has been constituted by the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

A meeting of the executive body of the club and students of the university was held under the chairmanship of Dr Nirmal Singh Jaura, Director Students’ Welfare.

In his remarks, Dr Jaura said it has been realised that many of the good students never come forward to participate in student related activities due to stage fear or other mind blocks. “The PAU Inspire Club will focus on breaking those barriers and encourage all such students to come forward and explore the opportunities of self-development. The activities of the club will be kept non-competitive so that the students can participate without having the pressure of winning or losing on their minds,” he added.

Dr Charanjit Singh Aulakh, president of PAU Inspire Club, while interacting with the students, said that they should be able to differentiate between positive and negative peer pressure, and focus on their overall development. Positive peer pressure always motivates the students to excel in their endeavours, he observed.

Dr Rupinder Kaur, member of the club committee, encouraged the students to identify their potential and grab all the opportunities for development available to them.

Citing examples from her personal experience, Dr Gagandeep Kaur, another member of the club committee, asked the students to build an urge to explore new things as it will help them learn many new things on a daily basis.

Students of all the constituent colleges of the university were present in the meeting. After a session of discussions, an event, ‘Mera Supna-Meri Udaan’, was planned by the PAU Inspire Club.

A total of 12 students agreed to speak on the topic and motivate the audience. They will share their journey of pursuing their dreams and also speak about facing and overcoming the challenges in their path. Non-competitive activities for motivating the university students will be organised by the PAU Inspire Club on a regular basis.

