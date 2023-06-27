PAU contractual staff stage protest, seek regular jobs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 26

Contractual workers, who are daily-wage earners at PAU Ludhiana, voiced their demand for regular jobs and organised a demonstration on Monday. The protesting employees, associated with the All Daily Paid PAU Labour Association, highlighted that despite serving for period, their monthly income stands at a mere Rs 9,500, insufficient to make the ends meet.

Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Gogi met the protesting employees and engaged in a discussion with them. The protesters submitted a memorandum to the MLA. Gogi assured them that he would bring their concerns in the notice of the higher authorities.

The employees participating in the protest stated that the government has already regularised the jobs of numerous contractual employees of the Municipal Corporation.

“We are the backbone of PAU, working tirelessly for years. We want regular jobs to secure a better future for ourselves,” a protester said.