PAU debars sexual harassment accused from teaching for 2 yrs

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 4

After the students shot an open letter to the Governor regarding sexual misconduct by some of the faculty members at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), many such cases have started coming to the fore.

In the second complaint of sexual misconduct by a faculty member, which was registered by a PhDstudent, the committee had submitted the report to Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal.

Taking action, the VC has debarred the teacher from teaching for two years and transferred him within the university. “He will not be allowed to be a part of any student activity during this period. Also, both cases have been forwarded to the sexual harassment committee,” said Additional Director of Communication, TS Riar.

The university has already taken action against the accused in another case, in which the teacher was transferred to the research station at Kapurthala, where there would be no teaching work.

Meanwhile, many former students have also started reporting incidents of sexual harassment and misconduct by faculty members from their time on the campus. An entomology student who passed out in 2021, on the condition of anonymity, said she was sexually harassed by the same faculty member from the Entomology Department.

“I had submitted a written complaint at that time and thereafter my advisor was changed but changing the teachers alone does not serve the purpose. It is shameful that teachers who are considered God in our society are doing this to the students. Such teachers should be shunted out,” she said.

Another former student alleged that a teacher used to ask female students to come to college on off days and sometimes went to the extent of asking them to come to his home. “Such teachers should be put behind the bars,” she added.

