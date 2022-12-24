PAU develops integrated farming system for small, marginal farmers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 23

An Integrated Farming System (IFS) has been specially developed by Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) for small and marginal farmers after rigorous trials for more than a decade. An economically viable option, it is an adequate blend of crops, livestock, aquaculture, agro-forestry and agri-horticulture ensuring sustainability, profitability, balanced food availability and employment generation.

Urging the small and marginal farmers to adopt IFS developed by PAU, Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said it will go a long way in enhancing the income and providing balanced nutrition.

Giving details about landholding distribution in the State, Dr Gosal informed that Punjab has 1,092,713 holdings shared by 14.13% small (below 1 hectare), 18.98% marginal (1-2 hectare) and 33.67% semi-medium (2-4 hectare) farmers. Dilating upon Punjab’s crop income, he revealed that it is 90.5 per cent, while non-farm sources contribute 9.5 per cent to farmers’ income.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, disclosed that the IFS model launched at the research farm of School of Organic Farming, PAU, under an All India coordinated research project provides income round the year in addition to meeting the domestic needs (cereals, vegetables, oilseeds, pulses, fruits, milk, etc). The combination of crop cultivation, dairy farming, kitchen gardening and other secondary components can be adopted depending on the location. He remarked that specific agri-based enterprises can also be included after acquiring proper training.

Director, School of Organic Farming, Dr Sohan Singh Walia mentioned that the experiment, which was initiated during Kharif 2010, covered an area of 1.0 hectare (2.5 acres) under field crops, horticulture, aquaculture, dairy, agro-forestry and goatry components. Kharif crops like paddy, maize and turmeric were grown on 6,400 square metre area and in the following rabi and summer season, potato, berseem, wheat, gobhi, sarson, onion, pearl millet and spring maize were produced. As horticulture component, guava and citrus plantation was done on around 1600 square metre area; vegetable crops in inter-row spacing were raised in 1,500 square metre and; 200, 1,000 and 300 square metre was used for dairy, aquaculture and agro-forestry components, respectively.

Data from the study (average of five years) indicated that adoption of IFS by inclusion of crop-based enterprises, horticulture, dairy and aquaculture recorded an overall average net return of Rs 4,95,810/hectare with the contribution by dairy (Rs 2,86,201) followed by crop (Rs 1,25,070), horticulture (Rs 30,156), aquaculture (Rs 24,891), boundary plantation (Rs 19,341), kitchen gardening (Rs 8,048), and agro-forestry (Rs 2,104), Dr Walia reported.