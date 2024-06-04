PAU, DMCH ink pact to advance food, nutrition, health research

Ludhiana, June 3
In a landmark move to foster interdisciplinary research and educational collaboration, the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), both based in Ludhiana, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). This five-year agreement signifies a major step towards integrating agricultural and medical sciences to tackle pressing health and nutrition issues.
The agreement would elevate research, enhance educational experience, and develop disruptive technologies. It will enable tangible benefits for the community, with initiatives such as health check-ups, anaemia alleviation, millet promotion, high fibre and high protein diet popularisation and skill development programmes. — Dr Gurpreet Wander, Principal, DMCH
The formal signing ceremony took place at the PAU campus, with PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal and DMCH Principal Dr Gurpreet Wander leading the proceedings.
Emphasising a shared vision to merge agricultural and medical sciences, tackling health and nutrition issues, Dr Gosal said the pact would bolster educational programmes, foster collaborative research and disseminate innovative technologies. For collaborative work, he identified some key research areas including phytonutrient-rich produce, low glycemic index varieties, crop biofortification, bio-enzymes and medicinal plants. Priorities extend to creating value-added foods from biofortified crops, validating their nutritional benefits, and managing metabolic disorders through tailored diets, he added. Dr Gosal anticipated groundbreaking solutions, benefiting academia and society.
Delighted to embark on the strategic partnership, Dr Wander clarified that the MoU would elevate research, enhance educational experiences, and develop disruptive technologies. He stressed the importance of translating the MoU into tangible benefits for the community, listing various initiatives such as health check-ups, anaemia alleviation, millet promotion, high fibre and high protein diet popularisation, and skill development programmes. He also expressed interest in collaborating on developing teaching modules, human resource management, clinical and practical student postings, and establishing connections with the general public. He underscored the alliance’s potential to drive innovation and progress in addressing health and nutrition challenges.
Dr Rishi Pal Singh, registrar, PAU, suggested that detailed work plans can be jointly developed by both institutions. These plans can specify the activities and contributions from each party, ensuring the pact’s practical details are effectively managed. He proposed a range of partnership opportunities, including academic interactions, faculty exchanges and joint seminars. PAU’s strategic framework underscores connecting communities, inspiring learning and nurturing a distinctive research culture, he reiterated, welcoming partnerships with institutions that share these values.
Earlier, Dr Kiran Bains, dean, College of Community Science, outlined the MoU’s core objectives, stressing the enhancement of educational programmes in food, nutrition and human health for quality education. Collaborative research in environmental health and social sciences is a priority, she added. The partnership would facilitate technology transfer to the community, bolster internship programmes and outreach activities. Additionally, it would entail establishing inter-institutional links and mutually agreed financial arrangements for exchange programs and consultancy services.
