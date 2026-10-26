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Home / Ludhiana / PAU economist gets coveted fellow award

PAU economist gets coveted fellow award

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:49 PM Oct 26, 2026 IST
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Punjab Agricultural University
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A Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) economist received the prestigious ‘fellow award’ from the Agricultural Economics Research Association (AERA), India.

College of Basic Sciences & Humanities dean Kamal Vatta, a professor of economics, got the award for his significant contributions to agricultural economics research, education and policy formulation.

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AERA conferred the honour at its 34th Annual Conference, held at Pondicherry University earlier this month.

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In another notable achievement, agricultural economist Laishram Priscilla, PhD scholar Souradipta Das and their research team bagged the first prize under the Dr RT Doshi Award for the best papers published in the Agricultural Economics Research Review in 2025. The award was presented during the inaugural session of the 34th AERA Annual Conference.

PAU Vice Chancellor Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal commended the achievements.

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