PAU equips students with counselling techniques

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 30

A two-day workshop on ‘Counselling Techniques for Empowering Yourself’ was organised by the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), for the postgraduate and elective students, and faculty members. The resource person Neha Lakhanpal, certified psychologist and licenced special educator, provided theoretical framework as well as practical sessions on behavioural modification techniques, real self vs ideal self, positive self concept and thought paradigm.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU