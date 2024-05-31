PAU equips students with counselling techniques

Ludhiana, May 30
A two-day workshop on ‘Counselling Techniques for Empowering Yourself’ was organised by the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), for the postgraduate and elective students, and faculty members. The resource person Neha Lakhanpal, certified psychologist and licenced special educator, provided theoretical framework as well as practical sessions on behavioural modification techniques, real self vs ideal self, positive self concept and thought paradigm.
