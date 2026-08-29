PAU event remembers renowned Punjabi poet Surjit Patar

The Dr Surjit Patar Chair at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) organised a special function on Thursday in memory of the eminent Punjabi poet, scholar, thinker and Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar. He was also a teacher at the PAU. The life and works of Patar were discussed during the event.

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Nirmal Jaura, chairperson, said Patar had taught at the university for a long time and had guided the students on beautiful paths by connecting them with ‘shabad’ culture.

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Jaura said Patar’s footsteps on the earth will always show the people a constructive path, and that every member of the PAU family always feels proud that Patar was a part of the university.

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He said that in the coming time, various programmes are in the works by the Dr Surjit Patar Chair to discuss the poet’s personality.

Kamaljit Singh Suri, Director Students’ Welfare, said various events will be organised for the students with the support of Dr Surjit Patar Chair.

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He said that it is important for the students to connect with fine arts.

Harmanjot Singh Mann, a PhD student from the Department of Extension Education, presented his poem, titled ‘Patar Tu Surjit Rahenga’, about the poet and shared his feelings as a student.

Dilawar Singh, Anuvesh Rikhi and other students shared their views on the impact of Patar’s writings on the younger generation.

Rupinder Kaur, associate director (culture), said Patar had raised the flag of Punjabi all over the world through his poetry, and translated plays and songs, bringing pride to the university.