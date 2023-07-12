PAU experts advise using AI for diagnosis of diseases in crops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 11

With the transplantation of paddy in the state, scientists at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) are keeping a close watch on it this year after the dwarf disease affected the crop on over 34,000 hectares in the state last year.

PAU experts have started taking field samples as a precaution and advising farmers on how to spot initial signs of the disease.

In addition to this, seminars and discussions are being held with experts from other countries. PAU experts advocate for integration of modern tools like artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) for accurate forecasts and diagnosis of such diseases.

“Pooling of wisdom by floating inter-institutional projects can be highly rewarding in countering the dwarfing disease in paddy,” PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said.

During a recent webinar organised in collaboration with International Rice Research Institute, Philippines, Dr RN Sundaram, Director of ICAR-Indian Institute of Rice Research (ICAR-IIRR), Hyderabad, suggested intensifying field surveys, deriving lessons from management strategies employed in Vietnam and China, standardising seed treatment, developing precise diagnostic tools and studying virus-vector-host relationships.

Dr VK Baranwal, National Professor, ICAR-IARI, New Delhi, suggested developing a quick nucleic acid-based on-field detection assay so that the farmers can introduce disease mitigation strategies on time.

Overseas expert Dr Hoang Anh Ta, Deputy Head, Plant Pathology and Immunology Division, Plant Protection Research Institute, Vietnam, emphasised the need to monitor and manage vector populations right from the nursery stage.

Dr Tong Zhang, associate professor, South China Agricultural University, highlighted that understanding the biology of insect vector, white-backed plant hopper (WBPH), is very critical to develop region specific disease management strategies. He further opined that cultural practices such as choice of varieties, planting dates and rice ecology also influence disease development.

Dr GS Buttar, Director of Extension Education, said farmers in Punjab have been asked to adopt caution to avoid experiencing the same problem this year as rice problem necessitates a comprehensive approach from biological, agronomic, and ecological viewpoints.

Dr PS Sandhu, Head of the Department of Plant Pathology, claimed that the department is adequately equipped to detect southern rice black streaked dwarf virus (SRBSDV) infection and that department scientists are diligently monitoring weeds and other known crops that have been described as alternate hosts of the SRBSDV.

