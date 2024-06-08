PAU experts advocate judicious use of resources for cultivation

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, June 7

Facing challenges of globalisation, depletion of the water table, decline in migrant influx and increasing costs of production, farmers now need proper planning for sustainable utilisation of natural resources.

Farmers need to be cautious and make judicious use of agro-chemicals, adopt integrated approach for pest control and use insecticides on economic threshold level.

Advantages of farm planning Beneficial to assess gap between potential yield and yield realised, enabling search for suitable remedial measures

Profitability of subsidiary occupations can be worked out and the plan can be modified to reduce losses

Comparison of different crop rotations and subsidiary occupations can be easily made

Farmer can assess the amount of capital required. Farmer can implement the plan by taking the loan well in advance and from a suitable institute.

Lacunae in the existing farm plan can be identified early on in the cultivation process

Useful for the government for making various policies and for providing feedback to the research apparatus

“Domestic needs of farming families in terms of vegetables, pulses, oil seeds, fruits, etc, should also be kept in view so as to have minimal dependence on the market. In brief, farm-planning is an act of proper analysis from all possible angles to render the enterprise a success,” said Dr GS Romana, Principal Agricultural Economist at Punjab Agricultural University.

Vegetables are short-duration crops, risky but highly profitable whereas fruit cultivation is long-duration and a less risky enterprise. For planning fruit crops, surveying to assess the orchard and possible markets is an all important first step. Quality seedlings, soil, water and labour availability is a perquisite for this enterprise.

To face price volatility in vegetables and fruits, their processing and value addition must also be planned so as to sustain the business over time. For this purpose, frequent interactions with horticultural experts are necessary. To increase the profitability, self-marketing of fruits and vegetables must be planned in advance, added Dr HS Kingra, Senior Agricultural Economist.

The farmer needs to prepare the plan well in advance to take full advantage of the existing resources. In view of the swift changes in technology, farming has not remained an easy task. A majority of the farm activities depend on weather and have to be carried out during a specific period of time. So, success in farming lies on proper farm-planning. This will not only help in optimum utilisation of the resources but will also improve the income, added Dr Raj Kumar, from economics and sociology department of PAU.

