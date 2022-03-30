PAU experts caution farmers against blotch on wheat

Ludhiana, March 29
Experts of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) have cautioned the agribusiness community, including farmers, against purple blotch on all varieties of wheat crop.
Dr Narpinderjit Kaur, head, Department of Plant Pathology, PAU, said, “The weather is conducive for the development of purple blotch, which will only be confined to its peel and not affect grains of wheat crop.” She advised farmers not to spray any agro-chemical for its management as e symptoms were due to the changing weather conditions.
Owing to rise in mercury, agriculture experts have advised farmers to apply need based irrigation and spray 15 gm of salicylic acid by dissolving it in 450 ml of ethyl alcohol using 200 litres of water per acre at early stages to mitigate the effect of high temperature at grain filling and enhance the wheat yield.
“Farmers should regularly survey the wheat crop for the occurrence of yellow rust. If symptoms appeared then they should spray Custodia/Caviet/Opera/Tilt/Stilt/Bumper/Shine/Markzole @0.1 % or Nativo @ 0.06 %. To produce karnal bunt free seed of wheat, farmers should give single spray of 200 ml Tilt per acre using 200 litres of water at ear emergence stage,” said an agri expert from PAU.
