PAU experts discuss surge in demand of high-value plants

Ludhiana, December 19
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, convened a meeting led by Vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal to address the surge in demand for fruit plants and high-value floriculture crops developed by the institution.
Dr Gosal highlighted the increasing popularity of PAU’s fruit plants among orchard growers owing to their authenticity, bypassing the usual 3-4 years’ time loss that is a common problem among plants brought from nurseries. He laid emphasis on the problem of meeting the escalating demand. Currently producing around 7 lakh plants annually, Dr Gosal stressed on the urgency to raise this figure to at least 9 lakh per year. The discussion also revolved around the necessity for high-value floriculture plants.
Dr Harminder Singh, principal fruit scientist, delved into the specifics of various evergreen (kinnow, guava, mango, litchi, etc.) and deciduous (low chilling pear, peach, plum, etc.) fruit plants developed by PAU, elucidating strategies to expand their root stock. Dr Parminder Singh further expounded upon standardised protocols for floricultural plants, their multiplication and other potential alternatives.
Preparations for the upcoming ‘Indo-US Workshop on Horticultural Crops’, scheduled to be held in January were also discussed, which will see a delegation from California State University, Fresno.
