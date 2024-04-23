PAU experts, Russian delegates explore collaborative frontiers

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

Dr Konstantin Malashenkov, Counsellor (Agriculture) at the Russian Embassy in India, led a three-member delegation to Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. Discussions were held with PAU Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal and the university officers aimed at identifying collaboration opportunities and enhancing institutional relations. Dr Malashenkov was joined by Dr Yuri Plugatar, director, Nikitsky Botanical Gardens and Dr Sergei Khokhlov, Deputy Head for International Activity, signifying a concerted effort towards bilateral cooperation in academics and horticultural research.

Notably, the Nikitsky Botanical Gardens (NBG) is a leading scientific institution located in the south of Russia — a vault of specific and varietal diversity of southern fruit cultivars and unique collections of decorative woody and herbaceous plants. Established in 1812, the gardens became world famous for their unique arboretum (tree nursery), which is a landmark of Russian botanical science for millions of domestic and foreign tourists, specialists and plant breeders.

Briefing the foreign contingent about PAU’s current status, Dr Gosal expanded on its pivotal role in enhancing farmers’ welfare. As the driving force behind the Green Revolution and India’s leading State Agricultural University according to NIRF 2023 rankings, PAU excels in conservation agriculture, apiculture and farm mechanisation. He highlighted the university’s innovative research in protection and processing technologies, coupled with effective technology transfer methods.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, PAU’s Director of Research, presented the university’s array of research technologies spanning cropping systems, soil testing, kinnow cultivation, conservation agriculture and more, enriching its societal contributions. He added that PAU has advanced Punjab’s horticulture by promoting biodiversity, encouraging environmental sustainability and improving livelihoods.

