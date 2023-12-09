PAU explores tie-up with Oz varsity

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 8

During its three-day visit, a delegation of students from Charles Darwin University in Australia immersed themselves in the sustainable agricultural initiatives at Punjab Agriculture University (PAU) here. Their engagements centred on exploring collaborative opportunities between the two institutions to bolster sustainable farming practices.

During an interaction with vice-chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, the students were informed about PAU’s pivotal role in catalysing the nation’s green revolution. Dr Gosal emphasised PAU’s fruitful collaborations with various G20 nations, underscoring existing partnerships with universities such as the University of Western Australia (Melbourne). PAU was committed to fostering agricultural empowerment through sustainable practices, he said.

Addressing global concerns such as depleting water table and escalating global warming trends, Dr Gosal spoke about PAU’s endeavours in introducing fruit species like dragon fruit and blueberries — which used to be imported into India — to help farmers practise diversity in agriculture.

