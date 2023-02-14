PAU, GADVASU employees on strike; services hit

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, February 13

Teachers of Punjab Agricultural University and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University have completely shut down the teaching, clinical, extension and research activities of both the universities in protest against the non-implementation of the revised UGC pay scales notification till now.

A cow being taken back to the farm due to the strike. Tribune photos: Himanshu mahajan

The teachers unions of both the universities have decided that they will not do any office work until their new pay scale is implemented.

Amidst such a situation people who had come to GADVASU’s Animal Hospital with their pets and animals had a tough time because even the emergency services have been shut.

Arshdeep Singh had come from Dakha with his horse for treatment. “My horse is very ill and I brought him here. After coming here I came to know that the staff is on strike and they are not ready to take any cases. I am not sure if my horse will survive or not as it badly needed treatment,” he said.

Gurdeep Singh from Hoshiarpur came with his pet dog having bleeding in eye. “My pet needs immediate medical care and I came all the way from Hoshiarpur but the staff is not ready to listen. Despite my repeated requests, nobody came up for treating him. The staff should not refuse the emergency cases,” he said.

Meanwhile, many farmers at PAU who had come for seeking advice faced a faced similar situation.

Kulwinder Singh, a farmer from Mastuan Sahib, “I had some queries but nobody attended me today. Yesterday, the CM asked the farmers to think beyond the regular agricultural practises and bring innovation in agriculture and today no agri-expert is ready to guide us,” he said.

The teachers of both the universities held a large gathering in front of the Thapar Hall of PAU and discussed the future course of the strike.

Addressing the agitation which entered the sixth day, Dr Harmeet Singh Kingra, president, PAUTA, said yesterday in the meeting of union representatives with CM Bhagwant Mann has given an assurance regarding the issuing of Pay Commission notification soon. Dr Kingra also said that at this juncture of time they cannot weaken their agitation until concrete action is taken in this regard. Even earlier, the bureaucracy has delayed our notification by putting up unnecessary obstacles.

Dr Apminderpal Singh Brar, general secretary, GADVASUTA, said due to not getting the new scale, the frustration among the teachers has increased so much that many promising teachers have also become willing to go to other fields or abroad.

The protesters said the struggle will continue until the demands are met.