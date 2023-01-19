PAU, GADVASU teachers hold protest

Ludhiana, January 18
Teachers of PAU and GADVASU on Wednesday held a dharna in front of Thapar Hall in protest against delay by the state government regarding the notification of new pay scales.
Dr H S Kingra, president, PAUTA, said, “The state government must release the new pay scales notification within January otherwise we will be forced to intensify our agitation.” Dr Mandeep Singh Gill, secretary, PAUTA, urged the state government to implement the pay scales for PAU and GADVASU teachers at the earliest.
