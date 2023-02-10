PAU, GADVASU teachers up in arms

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 9

Non-implementation of revised UGC pay scale

In continuation of the ongoing protest against delay in providing salaries according to the 7th UGC pay scale, the Punjab Agricultural University Teachers Association (PAUTA) and Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University Teachers Association today staged a dharna regarding the issue.

The state government has already notified the implementation of 7th UGC pay scale for university and college teachers in September, 2022 through the Department of Higher Education.

The protesting teachers said similar notifications should have been issued for PAU and GADVASU by Department of Agriculture and the Department of Farmers Welfare and Animal Husbandry, respectively, within a month of the Higher Education Department notification.

However, almost five months have lapsed but no notification has been issued and therefore, the teachers at these universities had to stage a protest to express their resentment.

PAUTA president Dr HS Kingra and secretary Dr Mandeep Singh Gill questioned the intent of the state government for creating unnecessary hurdles in the process of issuing notification for PAU teachers. They said the protesters would be compelled to protest against the government on the day of the Sarkar-Kisan Milni, scheduled on February 12, on the PAU campus, if their demand was not met soon.