PAU, GADVASU train women in dairy sector

Ludhiana, January 14

The Department of Extension Education and Communication Management, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), in collaboration with the College of Dairy Science and Technology, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University(GADVASU), conducted a five-day training programme for women in the dairy sector at Himanyupura village near here.

The training, which was attended by 30 rural women engaged in dairy at household level, was funded by the National Commission for Women, New Delhi.

Dr RS Sethi, Dean, College of Dairy Science and Technology, who was the chief guest, motivated the participants to start a new enterprise by value addition of milk. He emphasised that value addition was the future of economic growth of the country which could increase the income of farming families. He also congratulated the participants and the organisers on the successful completion of the training programme.