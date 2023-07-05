PAU guards protest regularisation process

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 4

Security guards of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) working as daily wage workers held a protest against the new regularisation process.

“Though we have been working here for the past 20 years and consistently asking for regularisation of our services, no posts have been filled. Finally, the authorities have released a advertisement for filling of posts of guards but many of the working employees fail to meet the criteria. For the post of a security guard, they are seeking a Class X passed candidate who will appear for a written entrance exam and a physical test, which includes a two-km run. The age limit for the candidates has been fixed between 25 to 37 years,” said Chamkaur Singh, president of the DPL Association of PAU.

Sharing about their difficulties, he said the majority of those working as daily wage workers did not have matriculation certificates. Not only this, many have crossed the eligible age limit for the posts while working here for the past many years.

A guard said only nine years were left for his retirement. “I was hoping to get regularised but with these conditions laid by the university, I am not even eligible to apply. Though I have given my 11 years to the job, my future is dark,” he said.

The security guards work in three shifts, 9 am to 5 pm, 5 pm to 1 am and 1 am to 9 am.