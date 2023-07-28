PAU holds workshop on agri start-ups

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 27

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal inaugurated a one-day workshop on ‘Agri Start-ups Interaction’ at the Farmers’ Service Centre today. During the workshop, several skilled and successful entrepreneurs trained by the Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI) dived deep into their journey of trials and triumphs.

In a free-wheeling interaction, Gosal noted, “Innovation is the key to the success of agri start-ups. Being a premier agricultural institute of India, the PAU has earned global recognition for its outstanding contributions to the ushering-in of the Green Revolution, thus making the nation food-secure.”

“The farmers of Punjab, with their undaunted courage and indefatigable spirit, have earned appreciation across the world,” he said.

“Making the state of Punjab self-reliant is our priority,” Gosal stressed.

Director of Extension Education GS Buttar, who was the guest of honour, hailed the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras in producing agri start-ups. Delighted to see the rapid progress of start-ups in diversification, he stated, “This kafla (convoy) must go on to scale great heights in future.”

Innovation is key

In a free-wheeling interaction, Gosal noted that innovation is the key to the success of agri start-ups. Being a premier agricultural institute of India, the PAU has earned global recognition for its outstanding contributions to the ushering-in of the Green Revolution

Director of Extension Education GS Buttar, who was the guest of honour, hailed the role of Krishi Vigyan Kendras in producing agri start-ups

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU