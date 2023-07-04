PAU holds workshop on creating resumes

Ludhiana, July 3
Under the aegis of the Directorate of Students’ Welfare, the University Counselling and Placement Guidance Cell (UCPGC) of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) recently organised a workshop on resume building for the final year students of the College of Horticulture and Forestry.
UCPGC Associate Director Khushdeep Dharni, a resource-person for the workshop, stressed the importance of writing a good resume.
Sharing some designs for a resume, Dharni pointed out some of the common mistakes that students make while writing their resumes. A one-on-one interaction was held as part of the workshop to address the queries of the students.
