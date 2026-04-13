icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / PAU hosts Gill memorial lecture, addresses challenges in rainfed farming

PAU hosts Gill memorial lecture, addresses challenges in rainfed farming

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Dr Hardyal Singh Gill Memorial Lecture was organised at the Department of Agronomy, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). Dr SVR Shetty delivered his talk.
Advertisement

Under the aegis of Hardyal Singh Gill, Professor Chair in Weed Science, Dr Hardyal Singh Gill Memorial Lecture was organised at the Department of Agronomy, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU). SVR Shetty delivered his talk on ‘Sustainable agro-techniques to increase productivity in rainfed agriculture’. Shetty obtained his PhD (Agronomy and Weed Science) in 1973 with a Ford Foundation Fellowship from Oregon State University, Corvallis, USA and Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, India under the mentorship of Hardyal Singh Gill. Shetty has devoted his entire professional career of over 45 years in improving the lives of small farmers of Asia and Africa through the development and transfer of improved agricultural technologies and strengthening of the supporting institutions.

Advertisement

The session commenced with a warm welcome by the head, Department of Agronomy, Hari Ram, who introduced the speaker to the audience comprising experiential learning programme and postgraduate students, and agronomy faculty.

Advertisement

Shetty discussed the present landscape of rainfed agriculture in India and the importance of weed management in the farming. He deliberated on sustainable agronomic practices for major cropping systems in India. He stressed on the point that sustainable agronomic practices are crucial because they protect soil health, conserve water, reduce chemical dependency and ensure long-term food security while supporting farmers’ economic stability. In India, where agriculture sustains millions of livelihoods, adopting these practices is vital to balance productivity with environmental preservation, he observed. Shetty provided an in-depth exploration of the research issues and how we can address the challenges faced by modern agriculture and ensuring sustainable weed management.

Advertisement

In this memorial lecture, old stalwarts of agronomy namely Jaspinder Singh Kolar, former Director of Extension Education; Lall Singh Brar, former Director Student Welfare; K S Sandhu and US Walia, former Heads of Department of Agronomy along with Charanjit Singh Aulakh, Dean, College of Agriculture participated and interacted with the audience. Kolar shared that Hardyal Singh Gill was a renowned weed scientist of national repute; he had laid a strong foundation of weed research at PAU. Weed management programmes developed by Gill helped in sustaining the productivity of new genotypes of not only wheat and rice but all other important crops of the state, which made green revolution establish roots in Punjab, he said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts