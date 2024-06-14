PAU incubated startup gets its bipedal robot design registered

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 13

Paibytwo Private Limited, a startup incubated at the Punjab Agri Business Incubator (PABI), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has recently achieved a significant milestone by securing the design registration for their state-of-the-art bipedal robot.

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, expressed his pride in the accomplishment, stating, “This milestone is a reflection of the innovative spirit and technical excellence fostered at PAU.”

Dr TS Riar, Principal Investigator, PABI, highlighted the significance of the achievement, saying, “The registration of the bipedal robot design underscores the hard work and dedication of the Paibytwo team. We are thrilled to see such groundbreaking developments emerging from our incubator.”

Dr Poonam Sachdev, Co-Principal Investigator, PABI, said, “This success story is a perfect example of how nurturing talent and providing the right resources can lead to extraordinary innovations. We are proud of the Paibytwo team and their accomplishments.”

Karanvir Gill, Business Manager, PABI, also shared his excitement, saying, “Paibytwo’s achievement is a significant milestone not just for the company, but for the entire ecosystem at PABI. We are committed to supporting such visionary startups that have the potential to bring transformative changes.”

