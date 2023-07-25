PAU inks pact for licensing of apple cider technology

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 24

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, entered into an agreement with Sharva Pharmaceuticals, Muzzafarnagar, UP, for licensing of Apple Cider (Vinegar) technology. Dr AS Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, and Pankaj, proprietor, Sharva Pharmaceuticals, signed the memorandum of agreement (MoA) on behalf of their respective organisations. As per the agreement, the university offers non-exclusive rights to the firm for the technology.

Dr Dhatt and Dr Gursahib Singh Manes, Additional Director of Research (Farm Mechanisation and Bioenergy), PAU, congratulated Dr GS Kocher, Principal Microbiologist-cum-Head, Department of Microbiology, for the commercialisation of the technology.

Dr Kocher said: “There is a huge demand of apple vinegar due to its medicinal and health promoting properties.”

