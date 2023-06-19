PAU invites applications for Innovative Farmer Awards

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 18

To boost crop diversification and reward farmers for their toil, the Directorate of Extension Education of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has invited applications from the state’s farmers for the “Innovative Farmer Awards 2023.” Progressive farmers of Punjab will be honoured on the eve of PAU Kisan Mela in September for their excellence in agriculture, horticulture and allied occupations.

Sharing details, Dr GS Buttar, Director of Extension Education, said the Sardar Dalip Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 5,000, along with plaque and citation, will be bestowed on a self-cultivating farmer of field crops in Punjab. The Parwasi Bharti Award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 8,000, along with plaque and citation, will be presented to a self-cultivating farmer engaged in diversified farming system, he said. Sardar Ujagar Singh Dhaliwal Memorial Award will be awarded to the self-cultivating vegetable grower, who puts at least 60 per cent area of his operational holding under vegetable crops in winter as well as summer seasons. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 3,100, along with plaque and citation, Dr Buttar added. Besides, Sardar Surjit Singh Dhillon Award, carrying a cash prize of Rs 5,000, along with plaque and citation, will be given to the self-cultivating small farmer, having a land up to 5 acres. In addition, Sardarni Jagbir Kaur Grewal Memorial Innovative Woman Farmer Award will be awarded to the farm women involved in agriculture and allied agriculture enterprises in Punjab. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 3,100, along with plaque and citation, he said.

Apart from this, a village panchayat/town will be conferred with Bhai Babu Singh Brar Pond Award for maintaining the best pond in the respective area. The minimum area of the pond should be 2 kanals and 4 feet deep. The award will be given on the basis of cleanliness of water, management of pond and use of water for various purpose, he said.

Dr Buttar said the last date for the receipt of applications in the office of PAU Director of Extension Education is July 14. For each award, a separate application will be accepted. Dr Buttar called upon the farmers to apply for the awards in time.