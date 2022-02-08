PAU issues advisory for farmers as weather to remain cold, dry

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 7

The weather is expected to remain cold and dry in the district with the possibility of fog during the morning hours.

Directions for animal husbandry Animals should be diagnosed for pregnancy after three months of artificial insemination.

Dairy animals should not be fed green, germinated, soiled and damaged potatoes because these can prove disastrous for their health.

Clean drinking water is essential for animals. Water is required for the maintenance of body temperature, body fluids like blood, milk production (milk has 85 per cent water) and excretion of waste products from body (dung has 85 per cent water and urine has 92 per cent water).

Issuing advisory to farmers, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) advised them to use only recommended dose of weedicide for effective control of phalaris minor in wheat crop. If yellowing of leaves appears due to manganese deficiency in wheat crop, spray the crop with manganese sulphate. If symptoms of sulphur deficiency are noticed, broadcast one quintal gypsum/acre followed by a light irrigation or if the soil is in proper moisture condition, this may be mixed by hoeing.

For vegetables, mulching can be done to vegetable crops i.e. cauliflower, spinach, fenugreek, coriander, radish, turnip, pea, tomato, brinjal, chilli and capsicum. It also reduces heat loss from the surface. Farmers should regularly survey the potato crop during these days and rogue out virus-affected potato plants from the seed crop.

Planting of peach and plum must be finished as soon as possible and planting of pear, grapes, fig, etc., can be initiated. Application of well-rotten farm yard manure or other organic manures can be done for all major fruit plants, except guava and ber, and it’s ideal time for pruning in citrus orchards after harvesting of fruits. Plants of pear, grapes and fig can also be pruned.

