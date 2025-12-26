DT
Home / Ludhiana / PAU issues advisory for yellow rust in wheat

Surveillance data shows symptoms emerging as early as December

Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Dec 26, 2025 IST
Farmers spray pesticide on wheat crop in Ludhiana.
As cold winds sweep the state’s wheat-growing regions, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has issued a warning for return of yellow rust (peeli kungi). Yellow rust is a recurring fungal disease that weakens plants and results in lower yields.

The disease appears as yellow powdery stripes on leaves and spreads rapidly through wind-borne spores.

The sub-mountainous districts of Rupnagar, Hoshiarpur and Gurdaspur are the primary gateways for the disease, with villages such as Nikku Nangal, Meghpur, Patti, Donal, Daroli and Dher reporting early outbreaks in recent years.

Surveillance data shows symptoms emerging as early as December, underscoring the need for vigilance. PAU urged farmers to begin field scouting early, especially in areas where rust-resistant varieties have not been sown.

“Early signs often appear near poplar trees, shaded patches or moist field boundaries. Farmers spotting symptoms are advised to immediately inform local extension officials for confirmation and guidance,” said Urvi Sharma from PAU’s Krishi Vigyan Kendra.

To contain the disease, PAU recommends sowing resistant varieties such as PBW Zinc 2, PBW RS 1, PBW 725, Unnat PBW 550, PBW 757, PBW 752, WHD 943 and PDW 291, and avoiding susceptible or unapproved varieties in high-pressure zones.

Chemical intervention is advised at the first appearance of infection. Experts recommend spraying fungicides with 200 litres of water per acre using a cone nozzle for uniform coverage. If a second spray is required, farmers must switch to a fungicide with a different active ingredient.

“Timely detection and immediate response are the most effective defence against yellow rust,” said Jaspal Kaur, another expert.

PAU experts stressed that coordinated action, resistant varieties, field surveillance and fungicidal sprays can substantially reduce crop losses.

With sustained vigilance and farmer cooperation, Punjab’s wheat harvest can be safeguarded against this seasonal adversary, the experts added.

