PAU Kisan Club members told to grow alternative crops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 3

During the monthly training camp of PAU Kisan Club, member-farmers were advised to adopt varieties like PR 126 and Pusa Basmati 1509 as well as grow crops like eucalyptus (safeda) and berseem as an alternative to paddy that has been affected due to waterlogging.

About 165 members attended the camp that was held under the aegis of Directorate of Extension Education today.