PAU Kisan Mela to showcase Rabi seeds, vegetable kits, farm technologies

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, is once again set to make its annual Kisan Mela a key destination for farmers seeking improved seeds, technologies and agronomic practices.

Scheduled for September 18-19, the mela will showcase a wide range of Rabi field crops and vegetable seeds, providing farmers from Punjab and neighbouring states access to quality inputs for the upcoming season.

Advertisement

Amandeep Singh Brar, Director (Seeds), PAU, said, “Quality seed is the foundation of higher yields. It ensures efficient utilisation of fertilisers and irrigation and is free from seed-borne diseases and weeds.”

Advertisement

This year, the mela will feature several wheat varieties, including the newly released PBW 887, priced at Rs 1,250 for a 20-kg packet. Seeds of other crops, including barley, gram, lentil, toria, raya sarson, gobhi sarson, taramira, linseed, berseem, oats and rye grass, will also be available.

“Vegetable kits remain a major attraction, with winter kits containing seeds of 10 crops to meet the needs of a family of five to six. Popular varieties such as Punjab Ratta tomato, Punjab Safed Mooli-2 radish and Palam Samridhi broccoli will be sold in small packets at affordable rates,” said Tarvinder Pal Singh of the Seeds Department, PAU.

Advertisement

To help small families meet their annual requirements for pulses and oilseeds, PAU has prepared specialised kits containing gram, lentil, gobhi sarson and linseed. “Farmers can grow these crops in nutrition gardens to meet their household needs. Similarly, for farmers owning small dairy farms, a fodder seed kit comprising berseem, oats, rye grass and toria is being prepared,” said Gaurav Khosla, another expert from the Seeds Directorate, PAU.

Winter vegetable kits for kitchen gardening, along with vegetable seeds in small packets, will also be available at the mela. The winter vegetable kit contains seeds of 10 vegetable crops and is designed to meet the requirements of a family of five to six persons.

Experts have also advised farmers to pay close attention to seed storage and handling, as these can significantly affect seed performance. “Seeds must be stored in dry, airy and cool places. Mishandling or exposure to moisture can damage germination capacity,” Brar advised.

Farmers are also being encouraged to treat seeds with recommended fungicides before sowing and follow the Package of Practices for Crops of Punjab for obtaining maximum yields.

-----------------

BOX: Seeds to be available at Kisan Mela

n Wheat (Timely sowing): New variety PBW 887 at Rs 1,250 (20 kg) and Rs 2,500 (40 kg). Other options include PBW 872, PBW 826, PBW 725, PBW Zn 2, PBW 869, PBW 1 Chapati/Biscuit and PBW RS 1

n Wheat (Late sowing): Varieties PBW 752, PBW 771, PBW 757 available at Rs 850 (20 kg) and Rs 1,700 (40 kg)

n Wheat (Rainfed): PBW 927 priced at Rs 850 (20 kg) and Rs 1,700 (40 kg)

n Barley: PL 807 at Rs 150 (5 kg) and ₹540 (18 kg); hull-less PL 891 at Rs 200 (5 kg) and Rs 400 (10 kg)

n Gram Desi: PBG 8 and PBG 10 ranging from Rs 300 (2 kg) to Rs 1,500 (10 kg)

n Lentil: LL 1373 at Rs 250 (2 kg)

n Toria: TL 17 at Rs 100 (0.4 kg) and Rs 250 (1 kg)

n Raya Sarson: PBR 813 and RLC 3 at Rs 100–250; hybrid PHR 127 at Rs 300–600

n Gobhi Sarson: GSC 7 at Rs 100-250; hybrid PGSH 2155 at Rs 300-600

n Taramira: TMLC 2 at Rs 100–250

n Linseed: LC 2063 at Rs 150 (1 kg)

n Berseem: BL 10, BL 42, BL 43, BL 44 at Rs 800 (2 kg)

n Oats: OL 14, OL 15, OL 17 priced between Rs 400 (5 kg) and Rs 2,000 (25 kg)

n Rye Grass: PBRG 1 and PBRG 2 at Rs 400 (1 kg).

---------------------------

Box: Seed Kits

n Pulses & Oilseed Kit: Gram, lentil, gobhi sarson, linseed at Rs 200.

n Rabi Fodder Kit: Berseem, oats, rye grass, toria at Rs 300

n Vegetable Kit: Winter vegetables (10 crops) at Rs 150